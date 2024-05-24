Kid Cudi Posts From His Hospital Bed After Second Surgery On His Broken Foot

Kid Cudi found himself in a scary situation just last month during a performance at Coachella. Overall, fans were excited to see Cudi in action especially since he was called in for a special second weekend performance. However, that excitement eventually became concern as Cudi injured himself. While jumping off the stage to go interact with fans, Cudi landed in an awkward manner and hurt his foot. He was subsequently taken to the hospital where it was revealed that he had a broken foot.

Cudi eventually had surgery on this foot and since that time, he has been looking to recover as quickly as possible in time for his tour. Well as it turns out, his foot needed a bit more work done on it for such a recovery to take place. While taking to Instagram this week, Cudi revealed that he went through a second surgery on his foot. In the post below, you can see Cudi laid up in his hospital bed, where he appeared to be in good spirits.

Read More: Kid Cudi "INSANO" Album Review

Kid Cudi On The Mend

"Just finished my 2nd surgery," Cudi wrote. "It was a success. Feelin goood man!! Send me all ur love, I could really use it." For now, it remains to be seen when Cudi will be able to perform at 100 percent again. If anything, this is all a cautionary tale that performing is no joke. It takes a serious toll on your body, and you need to take care of yourself, otherwise things like this can happen to you. We wish Cudi a quick recovery moving forward.

Let us know what you think of this development, in the comments section down below. Do you think that this injury is going to affect the way Cudi performs in the future? Will you be going to Cudi's tour this year, and if so, what city are you going to? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kid Cudi's Cleveland Roots Disputed By Rich Paul