Kid Cudi Unveils Gruesome X-Ray Of Broken Foot After Surgery

Last month, Kid Cudi put on an unforgettable show at Coachella, but a miscalculated stage jump cost him a summer's worth of fun. He landed in an awkward position when he leaped from the stage, immediately falling to the ground and writhing in pain. Medical staff took him away, and his set was cut short, leaving festivalgoers disappointed and confused.

He then revealed that he had broken his foot as a result of the mishap, and had to undergo surgery. While this was tragic enough, he later announced that due to his injury, he had to cancel his summer tour. For obvious reasons, the news was a major letdown for both him and his fans. Fortunately, he promises to get back on the road once he's fully recovered and ready to rage.

Kid Cudi's Surgery Was A Success

That may not be for another couple of months, but yesterday, the hitmaker took to Instagram to give fans an exciting update on his recovery. He showed off his brand-new custom boot, designed to isolate his broken foot while it heels. Along with a shot of him modeling it, he unveiled a couple of X-rays of his foot, and the 10 screws it took to set it back in place. "Got my boot! The road to recovery has begun. Heres some xrays after the surgery, I wanted yall to see how real this sh*t was. Im a cyborg now [laughing emoji]," he captioned the photos.

While supporters are still sad they can't catch him live this summer, they're glad that his surgery went well, and are leaving words of support in his comments section. What do you think of Kid Cudi showing off an X-ray of his broken foot? Are you disappointed that he had to cancel his summer tour? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

