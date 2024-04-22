Kid Cudi Breaks His Foot After Jumping Off Coachella Stage: Watch

It wasn't Cudi's finest moment.

BYAlexander Cole
Kid Cudi is an artist who is known for having some energetic concerts. After all, he is Mr. Rager, the man who influences artists like Travis Scott. However, there is no doubt that Cudi is getting a bit older, which means he isn't as spry as he used to be. Unfortunately, this can sometimes result in some bad accidents. For instance, Cudi was at Coachella this past weekend, where he decided to try and jump off of the stage. As you can see in the video down below, this did not work out for the artist, as he injured himself in brutal fashion.

Once the artist hit the ground, he knew something was wrong and off. Cudi was writhing in pain, and the medical staff had to come and take him away. Of course, this cut his set short, and it led to lots of confusion among fans. These are the kinds of freak accidents that you hate to see, and fans were very concerned about his condition. Early this morning, Cudi came out and gave fans an update on what happened, and what his current condition is.

Kid Cudi Jumps Off-Stage

"Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show," Cudi wrote. "Just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big."

Injury Update

Let us know what you think of this injury to Kid Cudi, in the comments section down below. Do you think he could have avoided this injury while still executing a stunt? What did you think of this year's iteration of Coachella? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

