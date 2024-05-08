Kid Cudi Clarifies Whether He Meant To Diss Drake With Songwriting Comments

ComplexCon 2023
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Kid Cudi attends ComplexCon 2023 at Long Beach Convention &amp; Entertainment Center on November 18, 2023 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Kid Cudi says he wasn't trying to diss Drake.

Kid Cudi says he wasn’t trying to diss Drake by discussing how he writes all of his own songs on Twitter. With seemingly the whole hip-hop game going after the Toronto rapper, fans thought Cudi was throwing a shot by bragging about not using ghostwriters.

“No one writes my lyrics EVER,” Cudi responded to a fan theorizing that Lil Yachty wrote his song, “Superboy.” “Every song U have ever heard from me, I wrote. The credits on songs can be confusing when u see all those names, and its usually producers of the song or sample… Its a really powerful feeling knowing I wrote the lyrics on all 12 of my albums.” When one fan remarked that he must be taking a shot at Drake, Cudi responded: “Man me speakin my truth is not me dissing anyone. Its my truth. Its a fact. This came up cuz someone was talkin like yachty wrote my verse on superboy. Just wanted to address it and make it 100% clear.”

Drake & Kid Cudi Attend GQ's Men Of The Year Party

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Recording artists Drake (L) and Kid Cudi attend the GQ 2010 "Men of the Year" party held at Chateau Marmont on November 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for GQ)

Cudi previously discussed his relationship with Drake back in 2022. At the time, the Toronto rapper had just made amends with Ye, something he couldn't see himself doing with his former collaborator. Fans interpreted the remark as shade towards Drake. “Just to be clear, I wasnt tryna throw a shot at Drake,” he said. “I got love 4 him. My point I was tryna make is that im not so forgiving. Meaning he might be a lil nicer than me in that situation w dude. Thats all. Maybe that came off wrong thru my words. So yea, all good w Drake.”

Kid Cudi Speaks On Songwriting

Check out Cudi's recent posts on Twitter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kid Cudi on HotNewHipHop.

