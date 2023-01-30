Consequence says that Kid Cudi once called Drake “fucking corny” at a birthday party for Kanye West. During an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Consequence detailed the incident.

He explained that the group had been celebrating at a restaurant in New York City, shortly after working on Drake’s “Best I Ever Had” music video in 2009.

“Drake is like, ‘Yo, it’s just a pleasure to be around y’all and I appreciate y’all embracing me. I grew up watching all your videos. It’s a dream come true,’” Cons recalled. “Cudi right here like, ‘Man, fuck that n***a. That n***a’s pussy, yo. Why he even here? Fuck’s wrong with this n***a, man? Get this n***a the fuck outta here, he’s so fucking corny.’”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 22: Consequence of A Tribe Called Quest performs onstage during day 2 of FYF Fest 2017 at Exposition Park on July 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for FYF)

Cons went on to say that the two have been at odds for years. He chalked up the reasoning to “a competitive rivalry” over “music, attention, clout, and prestige.”

He added: “There’s been animosity, envy for years…It’s really crazy how it’s manifested over the years. When I seen Cudi and Drake in the ‘Pursuit of Happiness’, I was like, what I’ma do? Call Drake and be like, ‘Yo, you know he don’t really fuck with you like that?’”

Drake and Cudi have publically thrown shade at one another several times over the years. However, back in August, Cudi clarified some of his latest remarks that were interpreted as a diss. He explained that he’s “got love” for the Toronto rapper.

Check out Consequence’s interview with The Art of Dialogue below.

