Kid Cudi Clarifies Drake Comments Following Explosive Interview

BY Alexander Cole 11.1K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi wants to set the record straight.

Kid Cudi recently made some very interesting comments during an interview with Esquire. Cudi spoke about his relationship with none other than Kanye West and how it has become completely fractured. Cudi believes that Kanye is in a very bad place right now, but it remains difficult to forgive him for everything that has happened, especially in light of the Pete Davidson drama. Simply put, these two won't be friends again, anytime soon.

“With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed," Cudi explained. "That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cudi's mentioning of Drake raised a few eyebrows, although Cudi is setting the record straight on that. While taking to Twitter, Cudi made it clear that he has a lot of love and respect for Drake, and that he never meant to disparage the superstar artist.

"Just to be clear, I wasnt tryna throw a shot at Drake. I got love 4 him," Cudi said. "My point I was tryna make is that im not so forgiving. Meaning he might be a lil nicer than me in that situation w dude. Thats all. Maybe that came off wrong thru my words. So yea, all good w Drake."


Cudi has had a contentious past with Drake, but now, they are on better terms than he and Ye. It's the sad reality of the situation, although someday, we hope they can reconcile.


About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
ComplexCon 2023 Music Kid Cudi Clarifies Whether He Meant To Diss Drake With Songwriting Comments 1.5K
Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images Music Kid Cudi Says It Would Take A "Miracle" For Him & Kanye West To Be Friends Again 2.3K
kid cudi kanye west Music Kanye West & Kid Cudi: A History Of Their Friendship 1056
Brad Barket / Amy Sussman / Getty Images Music Kanye West & Kid Cudi's “Moon” Certified Platinum Despite Rift Between Artists 1.6K