- MusicPost Malone Once Lost And Recovered A $600,000 Diamond From The SewerPost Malone recounted the amusing yet anxiety-inducing incident that unfolded during a tour stop in Rome.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureJohn Boyega Reacts To Idris Elba Not Calling Himself A Black ActorJohn Boyega took to twitter to respond to the backlash Idris Elba faced when he refused to call himself a "Black actor." By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureIdris Elba Says He Doesn't Want To Be Referred To As A "Black Actor"Idris Elba says that he doesn't like being referred to as a "Black actor."By Cole Blake
- BeefKid Cudi Clarifies Drake Comments Following Explosive InterviewKid Cudi wants to set the record straight.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChris Rock Jokes That He Now Begs Dwayne Johnson For Gigs After Rejecting HimThe comedian recalls saying it would be "the wackest sh*t ever" to act alongside Johnson before the wrestler became a movie star.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsThe Weeknd Calls 2018 EP A "Cathartic" Project Following Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez BreakupsThe singer wouldn't confirm that the 2018 project is about his famous exes, but he said the record made him feel better.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Weeknd Insists That He Never Had Beef With Usher: "Most Down To Earth Guy"Following his comments about Usher's single "Climax," The Weeknd called up the veteran singer to clarify what he meant.By Erika Marie
- GramThe Weeknd Debuts New Hairstyle & Fans Love ItThe Weeknd showed off his new hairstyle with his new Esquire profile and fans are begging him to keep it.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBilly Dee Williams Denies Being Gender Fluid, Clarifies Misinterpreted RemarksHe was talking about being in touch with his masculine and feminine sides.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsOffset Slams Government Shutdown: "That's Some Slave Sh*t"Offset gets candid about the government shutdown.By Aron A.
- MusicA$AP Rocky Reveals He Had His First Orgy At 13-Years-OldA$AP Rocky opens up about his sexual experiences in a new Esquire interview.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Says He's Happy About Eminem's Diss On "Kamikaze"Charlamagne Tha God responds to the shots fired by Eminem. By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Khaled "Represents His Homeland" For Esquire Middle East CoverThe issue drops this month.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicShia LaBeouf Says Kanye West "Took All" His ClothesShia LaBeouf is back on the grid. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDonald Glover: "I Am The New Tupac In A Strange Way"Donald Glover is the latest to compare himself to the hip-hop legend. By Mitch Findlay