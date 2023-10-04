Post Malone Once Lost And Recovered A $600,000 Diamond From The Sewer

Post Malone found himself in a strange predicament involving a 12-carat diamond. In a cover story interview with Esquire magazine that delved into various aspects of his life and career, Post Malone recounted the amusing yet anxiety-inducing incident that unfolded during a tour stop in Rome. The rapper told a story about a time that he lost an expensive gem in the sewer. During the interview, he expanded on the time when he momentarily lost the jaw-dropping $600,000 diamond fang that was embedded in one of his teeth. He also said he was indulging in a casual meal of McDonald's chicken nuggets during the time, before he dropped it.

"I had the left one in my hand, and I dropped it right into the sink hole," he told Esquire. "I’m like, 'F**k, man, I’m going to have to go into the ancient Roman sewers.'" Fortunately, Post Malone shared that he was able to recover the diamond tooth decoration by using a make-shift technique. He was resourceful and was able to create an impromptu toolkit which consisted of pliers and a make-shift tripod from a takeout pizza box.

Read More: Post Malone Reflects On Consequences Of Using Shrooms

Post Malone Got Resourceful To Recover It

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 16: Post Malone performs during the Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway show at Stadium 974 on December 16, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The tale adds a unique layer to Post Malone's already colorful persona, highlighting the unpredictability that can accompany life on the road as a globally renowned musician. While the loss of such a valuable gem could have been a source of immense distress for anyone, Post Malone's nonchalant demeanor and humorous recounting of the incident showcase his ability to find the lighter side of even the most unusual situations. The rest of the interview provided insight into his latest album AUSTIN, life on the road, and his upcoming plans.

Moreover, Post Malone's willingness to share such stories not only provides entertainment but also serves as a testament to his authenticity and ability to navigate the ups and downs of fame with a healthy dose of humor. Post Malone has stories for days it seems like. Just last month, he told a different story about a time where his current fiancé denied his proposal the first time he asked. As HNHH previously reported, Posty's failed proposal was actually pretty funny. “We go upstairs, and I’m off-my-rocker hammered, and I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’ I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said, 'No.' She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow,’ and I was like, ‘All right.’ And then I did, and I was sober, and it was nice," he said. Stay tuned to HNHH for more music news.

Read More: Post Malone “AUSTIN” Album Review

[Via]