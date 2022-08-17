Kid Cudi says that it would take a "miracle' for him to mend his friendship with Kanye West. Contrasting his beef with Ye to that of Drake's, Cudi explained in a new interview with Esquire that he won't be making amends anytime soon.

The Man on the Moon rapper explained: “With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherfucking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“The twisted thing is that I love him, but I love you so much that I can kick you the fuck out of my life and be done with your ass. ’Cause you are not good for me,” he said, before quoting philosopher Samantha Jones. “I love myself more. I love myself more.”

“I didn’t love myself all them years you knew me," he continued. "I love myself more now, bro. I love myself way more.”

While the two artists were once longtime friends and frequent collaborators, earlier this year, Cudi found himself pulled into West's drama with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Things escalated when Cudi replaced West as the headliner at Rolling Loud, which resulted in fans throwing objects at Cudi throughout his performance until he stormed off stage. West later trolled Cudi over the incident on social media.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cudi reflects on aging in hip hop, his final conversation with the late Virgil Abloh, going to therapy, and more. Cudi's next album, Entergalactic, is due out later this year.

