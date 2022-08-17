Kid Cudi has revealed that he suffered a stroke while in rehab back in 2016. Speaking with Esquire for a new profile, the Man on the Moon rapper explained that his speech and movement were slowed down for a time as a result.

“Everything was fucked,” he recalled.

After spending months in physical rehab, Cudi still didn't feel he was fully back to his old self until 2017 when he auditioned for the Broadway play, Lobby Hero. To read for the part, Cudi had to memorize a significant amount of dialogue. While the role went to another actor, Cudi was proud he was able to handle the workload.



“I proved to myself that I could do it. I needed that at the time,” he explained to the outlet. “I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn’t lose something in that shit that happened.”

Cudi also discussed the influence he's had as a spokesperson for mental health, remarking that he's "ready to wear those shoes and be a role model.”

However, he added that his approach is “very, very rock and roll. And I will not apologize for shit. . . . I’m so in tune with my emotions. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned how to manage and control those emotions.”

Elsewhere in Cudi's interview with Esquire, he reflects on his relationship with Kanye West and admits that it would be a "miracle" if the two were able to mend their friendship.

