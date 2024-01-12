ASAP Rocky Might've Issued Drake Response On Kid Cudi's New Album "INSANO"

A$AP Rocky recently featured on Kid Cudi's new album INSANO, which is a star-studded and pretty wild affair. There's a lot of production versatility, plenty of themes, aesthetics, and appeals to unpack, plus a slew of creative collaborations like this one with the New York MC. On the track "WOW," ASAP Rocky lets off the following bars, which many interpreted as a dig towards everyone's favorite Toronto hitmaker. "These n***as can’t stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake," he spits. Moreover, amandrake is a Mediterranean root commonly used to treat stomach issues, and this may be a reference to Drake's alleged diss against the 35-year-old and their overlapping romantic interest.

Furthermore, the 6ix God had seemingly taken shots at his former flame Rihanna, who is of course now ASAP Rocky's boo, and Rocky himself on the For All The Dogs cut "Fear of Heights" last year. "Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you?" Drake croons on the song. "That could never be, gyal can’t run me, better him than me, better it’s not me. I’m anti, I’m anti, yeah, and the sex was average with you. Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you, okay, I’m auntie like your daddy’s sister, auntie like a family picture. And I had way badder b***hes than you, TBH. Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you, y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antigua."

Read More: ASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty In Felony Gun Assault Case

Kid Cudi's "WOW" With ASAP Rocky: Stream

However, Drake also had a specific reference to the A$AP Mob frontman on this album, particularly on the Lil Yachty-assisted "Another Late Night." "I ain’t Pretty Flacko, b***h, this s**t get really rocky. Damn, what? Dirty how I did him in the Wraith," he raps on the song. Given that ASAP Rocky didn't respond to a TMZ reporter's question about this alleged diss a while ago, we still don't know how if he took it as such. Also, these two rappers have had a pretty solid relationship in the past, so this is all pretty speculative since they haven't given us any real reason to think there's some beef brewing.

Still, it's hard to read these bars and not think that something went down in the past couple of years. Fans will likely continue to draw these parallels, even when they don't find the most solid evidence in the world. We'll see whether either superstar has anything else to say about their relationship. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest updates and more news on ASAP Rocky and Drake.

Read More: Drake Unfollows Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross Chimes In

[via]