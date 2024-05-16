Kid Cudi Updates Fans On His Tour Following Coachella Injury

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi made waves at Coachella. He surprised fans with a last minute set during the festival's second weekend. There he unpacked some of his recent INSANO tracks making the live debut of multiple songs. The performance was by all means a pretty big success, but what everyone was talking about came at the end of the show when Cudi jumped off stage. News made the rounds later that day that the rapper had actually broken his foot in the jump and required surgery.

Since then he's been pretty active in sharing updates with fans through his recovery. One of those announcements revealed that his surgery went well and he was on the way to recovery, but it came with some bad news as well. He revealed that his tour had to be canceled because of the time he needed to take to heal. That came just a few weeks after he had announced the tour in the first place, which was due to feature Pusha T, Jaden, and more as openers. Last week he even showed fans the particularly brutal x-rays of his foot that required surgery. Now he's once again sharing news with fans on how things are going. Check out his most recent update below.

Kid Cudi shared a pair of videos to social media updating fans on how things are going. In the first he reveals that his recovery is going great and that his surgery and following therapy has been a big success. He also confirms that much of the process of rescheduling his tour is already done and that all the shows should be rescheduled soon. In the second video, he teases some new music that he's been working on and hopes to drop by the end of summer.

