Kid Cudi Announces World Tour With Support From Pusha T And Jaden Smith

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi released his new album INSANO. The project was originally intended to drop last year but was delayed multiple times. The project eventually arrived on January 12 sporting some impressive features. Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Pharrell, XXXTENTACION, Lil Wayne, and Young Thug all appear on the lengthy record. Despite that, the album sold just modest numbers in the wake of rough reviews from many critics.

Despite the mixed response to the record, Kid Cudi is announcing a major tour in support of it. In a tweet earlier today he announced an INSANO world tour. While he didn't release any specific dates or countries he plans to visit he did announce two of the artists planned as openers. Those artists are Pusha T and Jaden Smith, though the announcement promises even more openers to be revealed later. Despite the scant announcement fans are pretty excited for the chance to see Cudi perform this year. Check out the reveal he made on Twitter and some of the fan reactions to it below.

Kid Cudi Going On An "INSANO" World Tour

Last week, Kid Cudi announced a new album called INSANO (NITRO MEGA). Though it sounds like a deluxe edition of the original album, Cudi has hinted that it's a project entirely its own. Many are speculating that the new project could be something similar to Lil Uzi Vert's LUV vs. The World 2, a new album added to Eternal Atake disguised as a deluxe edition.

The announcement of Pusha T as an opener won't surprise fans who have been paying attention. Earlier this month Push took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday with for Cudi. Where do you think Kid Cudi will hit on his world tour? Do you plan on seeing him in concert later this year? Who do you think could be performing alongside him in addition to Pusha T and Jaden Smith? Let us know in the comment section below.

