rescheduled
- MusicPlayboi Carti Promises New Album Is "Coming Soon" Amid Rescheduled Europe TourWhat else is new?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlayboi Carti Announces Rescheduled "Antagonist" Tour DatesPlayboi Carti will now bring his "Antagonist" tour into next year.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLL Cool J Announces F.O.R.C.E. Tour Rescheduled DatesThe rescheduled dates for LL Cool J's upcoming F.O.R.C.E. Tour are here.By Cole Blake
- ViralDrake Fans Furious After He Rescheduled Tour DatesAfter the 6 God pushed his and 21 Savage's tour dates from summer to fall, fans expressed outrage and disappointment on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAdele Reschedules Las Vegas Residency 6 Months After Chaotic PostponementThe Colosseum at Caesars Palace will welcome the English singer from November 18th through to March 25th of next year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJustin Bieber Announces Tour Dates For 2021Justin Bieber has announced his new tour dates for next year after being forced to reschedule due to the pandemic.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Announces New "After Hours" Tour DatesThe Weeknd announces all of his rescheduled dates for the "After Hours" tour in 2021.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTokyo Olympics Set New Dates For 2021The Tokyo Olympics have received a new date, after the COVID-19 forced a re-scheduling of the sporting event.By Emani Bell
- MusicMillennium Tour Dates Postponed Due To Coronavirus PandemicOmarion's Millennium Tour featuring Bow Wow, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, and more, has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- MusicDreamville Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus ConcernsDreamville Festival, originally scheduled for April 4th, will now take place at a later date due to the increasing concerns surrounding coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- MusicChance The Rapper Shares Rescheduled Dates For “The Big Tour”Chance The Rapper shares the new tour dates for "The Big Tour," kicking off in January.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJ. Cole's First Ever Dreamville Festival Rescheduled To Spring 2019Dreamville Festival will take place in April 2019.By Aron A.
- SportsCeltics' 1st Rounder Robert Williams Oversleeps Introductory Conference CallRobert Williams begins his NBA journey with a hiccup.By Devin Ch