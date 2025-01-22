Kanye West Teases Yeezy Womenswear Line With Bianca Censori-Inspired Bodysuit

Kanye West says he'll be releasing a line of clothing for women and previewed a sheer black bodysuit on his Instagram page on Tuesday. The piece resembles a bodysuit similar to one Bianca Censori has worn on various occasions. In making the announcement, West went off on the fashion industry more broadly with a fiery caption.

"Yzy women's coming next," he wrote. "SCALING INNOVATION. For anyone in clothing that doesn't work at Yeezy be afraid. Be very afraid. No corporations leveraging my platform Using me to get to get to us Overcharging our community while ignoring my vision and direction Stopping the foam runners and Yeezy slides production during COVID only to copy the designs. People tried to tell me to go back to adidas. Of course they were people close enough to ask for money from me. They didn't care about my freedom or vision. Now my vision is coming to life and I have a John Wick vendetta against every fashion company as my fellow Gemini Tupac said Die mutherf*cker Die Now play off the grid."

Kanye West Announces Yeezy's Next Move

Ye announces YEEZY Women's and continues to throw shots at adidas pic.twitter.com/ojdEAj8TfD — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) January 22, 2025

The new plan for Yeezy comes as West continues to prepare for the release of his next studio album, Bully. He shared an update on the project for fans on Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that his daughter has been inspiring him to get in the studio. "This little girl made me love music again," he captioned a picture of them together. "She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for BULLY."