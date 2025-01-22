Kanye West Announces "John Wick Vendetta" Against Fashion Brands

Kanye West is ramping up for something big. He already unveiled shoe design plans, and demanded Adidas remove Yeezy products from their website. The rapper then decided to keep the ball rolling on Monday, January 20. West hopped on Instagram to announce his plan for Yeezy women's clothing. He claimed that there will be no competition from other fashion brands once he decides to move ahead with his designs. Furthermore, Kanye West claimed he has a "John Wick Vendetta" against other brands who have wronged him.

Kanye West is prone to hyperbole. He's spoken almost exclusively in hyperbole over the last decade. Even for him, though, the predictions for Yeezy women's clothing are bold. "No corporations leveraging my platform," he wrote. "Using me to get to get to us. Overcharging our community while ignoring my vision and direction. Stopping the foam runners and Yeezy slides production during COVID only to copy the designs." Kanye West went on to mention the brand he's had the most beef with, Adidas, by name. He claimed that insiders urged him to reconcile with Adidas or risk falling on his face. The rapper didn't heed the advice, and is glad he didn't.

Read More: Kanye West Showcases New Yeezy Slides Colorways

Kanye West Wants Competing Brands To "Die"

"People tried to tell me to go back to Adidas," West added. "Of course they were people close enough to ask for money from me. They didn’t care about my freedom or vision. Now my vision is coming to life." It got only more bold from there. Kanye West proceeded to reference the fictional hitman John Wick, 2Pac, and his own 2021 song "Off the Grid." Because of course he did. "I have a John Wick vendetta," he said. "Against every fashion company. As my fellow Gemini Tupac said Die mutherf*cker Die. Now play off the grid."