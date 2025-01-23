Kanye West’s Shocking Official Net Worth Revealed

February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Reportedly, the impressive figure is based on Ye's music portfolio and sole ownership of the YEEZY brand.

It's no secret that Kanye West has found tremendous success in both music and his various business endeavors. While the controversial personality still manages to raise eyebrows here and there with wild remarks and otherwise erratic behavior, he's managed to rake in quite a bit of cash over the years. It might even be more than one might expect, as according to Eton Venture Services, he's back in the billionaire club.

The business valuation company reports that Ye's net worth is a whopping $2.77 billion. Reportedly, this is based on his music portfolio as well as his sole ownership of the YEEZY brand. This updated figure arrives just a couple of years after Forbes reported that he was no longer a billionaire after Adidas cut ties with him due to his antisemitic remarks. “I can say antisemitic sh*t and Adidas cannot drop me,” he claimed at the time. He was quickly proven otherwise, as just days later, the company announced its decision to terminate their partnership.

Read More: Kanye West Mentors His Daughter North On Her New Music In Wholesome Footage

Kanye West's Net Worth Is Reportedly $2.77 Billion

It looks like Ye's empire could be expanding even more sometime in the near future too. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to announce plans to release YEEZY womenswear. Of course, the announcement also came with a lengthy message about all of the companies that have wronged him in the past. "No corporations leveraging my platform," he began. "Using me to get to get to us. Overcharging our community while ignoring my vision and direction. Stopping the foam runners and Yeezy slides production during COVID only to copy the designs."

"People tried to tell me to go back to Adidas," he continued. "Of course they were people close enough to ask for money from me. They didn’t care about my freedom or vision. Now my vision is coming to life." Ye finished off his announcement with a reference to fictional hitman John Wick. "I have a John Wick vendetta," he declared. "Against every fashion company. As my fellow Gemini Tupac said Die mutherf*cker Die. Now play off the grid."

Read More: Kanye West Teases Yeezy Womenswear Line With Bianca Censori-Inspired Bodysuit

[Via]

