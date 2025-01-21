Kanye West Reveals Master P Is His "Hero," Promises To Go On A Posting Spree

BY Alexander Cole 1326 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kanye West appears to be fully enveloped by the world of Instagram.

Kanye West is currently in the midst of what some are describing as a comeback. However, given the disaster that was the Vultures series, it should come as no surprise that fans are skeptical. Instead of giving us classics, Ye is more focused on AI slop and fans are concerned that his solo album Bully will be more of the same. In a recent Instagram post, Ye gave us at least a little bit of hope, noting that North West has inspired him to make beats again. Hopefully, he ditches the artificial intelligence.

With Bully on the horizon, Ye has been looking to get back on his social media grind. The last time he was truly active on Instagram, he was going on anti-semitic tirades that eventually got him dropped by Adidas. Now, however, Kanye West is acting in a much more positive manner. For instance, last night, he revealed to the world that one of his biggest heroes is none other than the legendary Master P. "MY HERO Ok that’s my last post for 12 hours But when I come back it may be 20 post so don’t trip," he wrote.

Kanye West Is Back On Social Media

It is good to see a more positive side to Kanye these days. Recent videos of himself and Bianca Censori make it seem as though the artist is in a good place mentally. Throughout the years, Kanye has gone on a plethora of concerning rants. Overall, many of them have played out on social media. His infamous tweeting spree about Drake is a perfect example of this. He has burned a lot of bridges and while he is still a legend to many, he has also faded into obscurity.

If Ye puts out a good album with Bully, it will be interesting to see if he is accepted by fans again. There is a contingent of people who are completely done with all things Kanye West, and it is very understandable. However, there are also others who are hopeful he can snap out of his interpersonal troubles. At least we'll always have the classics.

