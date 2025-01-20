Kanye West Firmly Rules Out Collaboration With Maison Margiela

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West says he doesn't do collaborations.

Kanye West shot down the idea that he might be interested in collaborating with Maison Margiela on Instagram on Monday morning. Sharing a screenshot of a Reddit post that proposed the idea, West proclaimed in the caption: "I DON’T COLLAB."

As for the full Reddit post, the user mentioned the possibility of West joining Margiela as a creative director. "With the rumours of him being next creative director of MM. personally, I think it would be great as long as he continues everything he's doing at Yeezy," the post reads. "I don't really believe that it's even true or that he would agree to do it considering how committed to Yeezy he is right now. Would love to see a collab between the 2 brands even though he doesn't 'do collabs.'" West wouldn't be the first artist to sign on as a creative director of a major fashion brand after Pharrell inked a deal with Louis Vuitton back in 2023.

Kanye West Performs At Rolling Loud
Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at the Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The rumors about West working with Maison Margiela come as he continues to prepare for the release of his next solo studio album, Bully. He announced the effort during a performance in Haikou, China back in September. During that concert, he debuted a song titled, "Beauty and the Beast." Last week, he shared an old video of Pamela Anderson in the nude on his Instagram Story with what appeared to be a snippet of an upcoming song playing in the background. While the project still doesn't have a release date, West has begun accepting pre-orders from fans.

Kanye West Is Done Collaborating

In addition to Bully, West is still working with Ty Dolla Sign on a third installment in their Vultures series. Check out West's full response to the Maison Margiela rumors below.

