Kanye West Shares Cover Art For His Next Solo Album, "Bully"

Kanye West is gearing up for another release.

Kanye West has shared the cover artwork for his next solo studio album, Bully, on Instagram. The artwork is credited to Daidō Moriyama. It comes after he premiered the first single from the project, "Beauty & the Beast," at a listening event for Vultures in China, earlier this month.

Fans expressed their excitement for the project in the comments section of the announcement. "My body’s shaking to the thought of a new Ye album rn," one user wrote. Another added: "REAL MUSIC IS BACK! carti better be on the album too n***a."

Kanye West Performs At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

West announced Bully during the Vultures listening party at Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou, Hainan, earlier this month. Journalist Touré has since provided some insight into the project, taking to Instagram to reveal that Kanye is reportedly living in Tokyo to record the album. "He’s recording the album in the hotel room. Like, all the machines are set up in the hotel room," Touré said. “It’s a concept album and he plans to be the only producer on it. Traditionally, Kanye is the product of a team, there are producers helping him, there are writers helping him, he comes with the big ideas but there’s others in. Not this time. This time, Kanye is gonna make this pretty much by himself. A fresh chapter in his life because in Tokyo he can be who he wants to be.”

Kanye West Reveals "Bully" Artwork

Check out the artwork for Bully below. West has yet to announce an official release date for the project, but it comes as he continues to prepare for a third installment in the Vultures trilogy with Ty Dolla Sign as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.