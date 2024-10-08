Kanye West Allegedly Hooked Bianca Censori Up With A Porn Star As A Christmas Gift

BYCole Blake410 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Ye and Bianca are reportedly splitting up.

Kanye West allegedly got a porn star for his wife, Bianca Censori, to celebrate Christmas, according to Pillow Talk Podcast host Ryan Pownall. “He got his wife Dredd for Christmas,” he alleged on the show back in August. The clip is recirculating online in the wake of reports about Censori moving to divorce West, as caught by HipHopDX.

Powell also alleged that Ye would sometimes “request” women who he'd seen appear on his show. “I sent [him] five girls, I’m happy to say,” he said. “I didn’t sign an NDA, I can say it, I never got a thank you, I never got to talk to Kanye. What is cool is that he would request the girls that were on the show that week.” Sky Bri, who was appearing on the episode, remarked that he, "probably did. I feel like they’re into the craziest, kinkiest sh*t.” She also alleged that West once messaged her to request videos of her “getting f*cked by the biggest d*ck you’ve ever taken.”

Read More: Adam22 Alleges Kanye West Has Quit Nitrous To Focus On New Album

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Step Out In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023, in Los. Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Citing “multiple sources” close to the couple, TMZ broke the news about Kanye and Censori's alleged split on Monday. The outlet noted that Censori made the move a few weeks ago and has been spending time with her family in Australia. They were last seen together publically on September 20. West has been spending the last few months traveling for performances abroad.

Ryan Pownall Discusses Kanye West

West and Censori began dating in 2022, after the rapper's infamous split from Kim Kardashian. She appears on the album cover for his and Ty Dolla Sign's collaborative album, Vultures 1. Check out the full episode of the Pillow Talk Podcast below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Bianca Censori on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kanye West Thanks Drake For Writing "Yikes" Chorus During China Show

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...