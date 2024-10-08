Kanye West Allegedly Hooked Bianca Censori Up With A Porn Star As A Christmas Gift

Ye and Bianca are reportedly splitting up.

Kanye West allegedly got a porn star for his wife, Bianca Censori, to celebrate Christmas, according to Pillow Talk Podcast host Ryan Pownall. “He got his wife Dredd for Christmas,” he alleged on the show back in August. The clip is recirculating online in the wake of reports about Censori moving to divorce West, as caught by HipHopDX.

Powell also alleged that Ye would sometimes “request” women who he'd seen appear on his show. “I sent [him] five girls, I’m happy to say,” he said. “I didn’t sign an NDA, I can say it, I never got a thank you, I never got to talk to Kanye. What is cool is that he would request the girls that were on the show that week.” Sky Bri, who was appearing on the episode, remarked that he, "probably did. I feel like they’re into the craziest, kinkiest sh*t.” She also alleged that West once messaged her to request videos of her “getting f*cked by the biggest d*ck you’ve ever taken.”

Read More: Adam22 Alleges Kanye West Has Quit Nitrous To Focus On New Album

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Step Out In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023, in Los. Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Citing “multiple sources” close to the couple, TMZ broke the news about Kanye and Censori's alleged split on Monday. The outlet noted that Censori made the move a few weeks ago and has been spending time with her family in Australia. They were last seen together publically on September 20. West has been spending the last few months traveling for performances abroad.

Ryan Pownall Discusses Kanye West