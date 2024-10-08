Adam22 Alleges Kanye West Has Quit Nitrous To Focus On New Album

The podcaster has an update.

Kanye West has seemingly not had a quiet month in years. Every few weeks, a new story seems to come out about his personal life and/or career. October 7 was an especially hectic day. In the span of 24 hours, it was alleged that Kanye West was divorcing his wife of under two years, Bianca Censori. It was alleged that he was moving to Tokyo, Japan. And most notably, it was tweeted out that he was kicking his alleged nitrous addiction. The last of these three claims was made by Adam22, which means it should very much be taken with a grain of salt.

Adam22 broke the alleged news via Twitter. "I have been informed by an insider that Kanye has quit the nitrous," he wrote. "And has been very focused on music for the last few months." The second part of the statement falls in line with other reports about Kanye West's behavior. The rapper is believed to be hard at work on the production of his upcoming solo album, Bully. He even teased the release of a new single, "Preacher Man," on Instagram in September. Several outlets have alleged that West is moving to Tokyo in order to better focus on getting the album completed in a timely manner. Anybody who has followed the rollout for West's last few albums knows that sticking to a release date has become difficult for him.

Adam22 Alleged That Kanye West Is Newly Sober

The nitrous allegation is the most intriguing aspect of Adam22's post, though. The allegations that Kanye West had become addicted to nitrous gas were made by Milo Yiannopoulos in August. The controversial figure claimed that West's dentist, Dr. Thomas Connelly, got him hooked on the substance. Yiannopoulos also posted screenshots of alleged conversations in which the rapper asked to given nitrous. "Can I have Nitrus today," West allegedly asked. "Tom you said you'd bring them by today Checking in." As West's ex Chief of Staff, Yiannopoulos theorized that Connelly was "[diminishing] Ye’s mental faculties" in an effort to in" extract millions of dollars from him."

Connelly denied the allegations outright. A representative for the dentist told TMZ that Yiannopoulos' claims were "not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading." Kanye West had not publicly addressed the allegations. Despite being historically outspoken, the rapper has also remained quiet with regards to his alleged divorce. Daily Mail reported that West and Censori actually split weeks prior to the recent rumors. The outlet also claims that the rapper is "ready for divorce" amidst his desire to travel and focus on his music. Time will tell if the divorce and nitrous rumors prove to be true.