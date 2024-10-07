Kanye West Finally Hangs Out With Baby Keem After Viral Accidental DMs With Fake Account

Earlier this year, Kanye West mistakenly sent a DM to a Baby Keem fan account thinking that it was the real Melodic Blue artist, sharing the release date for his Ty Dolla $ign collab album VULTURES 2. Of course, that didn't end up manifesting, and when the project dropped months later, many fans wished they had never put it out. Nevertheless, this was a pretty funny moment for fans to witness, but it seems like Ye eventually got his contact information in order. Moreover, a picture surfaced of the two eating together with a group at a restaurant, although we have no confirmation on when this photo is from.

Kanye West and Baby Keem previously collaborated on Donda's "Praise God" back in 2021, so we wonder why Ye didn't text Keem directly. Regardless, this isn't the only curious rap link-up that the Chicago artist either engaged in or referenced as of late. For example, at his China show, he thanked Drake for writing the hook to his 2018 ye cut "Yikes." Considering their complicated relationship, many fans raised their eyebrows at this.

Kanye West & Baby Keem Grab A Bite Together

On the other hand, Baby Keem's sense of humor and online antics are not as volatile as Kanye West's, but they're still entertaining. Recently, he trolled his cousin Kendrick Lamar with the following retweet: "Kendrick the type of n***a to disappear after the bus passes." This, of course, references the massive Drake battle and K.Dot's scathing diss tracks and strategies against him, and it's really funny to think about the pgLang affiliates reacting to memes about the situation online. We can't help but wonder what has made them laugh the most, and how they might've reacted to the news of Ye's mistaken DM.

Meanwhile, both Kanye West and Baby Keem have albums on the way, although they are both in an interesting state of limbo. In Keem's case, we just don't have an announcement to go off of, whereas Ye's project announcements are something that fans never believe until the record actually comes out. Maybe they wrap 2024 up with some drops, or we instead have to wait until 2025 for their next moves.

