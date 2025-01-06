Baby Keem Hints At New Music With Suggestive Tweet

Baby Keem is cooking up something new.

Fans have been awaiting new music from Baby Keem since 2023. On Sunday (Jan. 5), the Melodic Blue creator hinted at new music coming soon with a simple but suggestive tweet. "What's new," tweeted Keem. The use of the word "new" sparked excitement from fans. Many would oblige the rap star's inquiry in the comments. "Nothing much, hbu?" replied the popular X account Debating Hip Hop. Another user questioned the rapper's whereabouts. They tweeted: "Bro, where you been?"

Other fans replied with mixed responses. A user tweeted, "Made grits this morning, album done, enjoying this secret wars in hip-hop arc," while another wrote, "Drake said he’s still the best Rapper in America, and PgLang doesn’t come close to him." Other artists chimed in with their own updates. "Chilling, grinding on videos, and making music," tweeted an unknown rapper.

Baby Keem Alludes To New Music With Simple Tweet

Naturally, fans would take the opportunity to inquire about Baby Keem's forthcoming album. "An album from you, hopefully," a fan replied to Keem's question. Viewing the question as an announcement, a fan tweeted, "The album date you about to announce." Questions turned to begging, with a fan tweeting, "Stop acting like ur cousin and give us an album."

Last October, Baby Keem and Ye met up following a social media mix-up. In early 2024, Ye sent Keem a message about his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. In the DM, he shared the release date for his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, titled VULTURES 2. The two rap stars would meet up for dinner. The meet-up coincides with Ye working on his forthcoming album, Bully. In 2024, Baby Keem won a Grammy award for "Family Ties," a collaboration with his cousin Kendrick Lamar. The two formed a new duo and released the popular single "The Hillbillies." Keem's debut album includes the hit songs "Lost Souls," "Range Brothers," and "Trademark USA." He is the flagship artist of Kendrick Lamar's PGLang imprint.