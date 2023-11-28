Baby Keem Shares Trailer For "The Melodic Blue" Short Film

Fans won't have to wait long to see the full film.

Baby Keem's breakthrough album The Melodic Blue dropped back in 2021. The project rode in on a wave of hype off high-profile collaborations with artists like Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott and received positive reviews from critics. The album was a massive success spawning even more hits like "16" and "trademark usa." But Keem isn't done with the album and era yet. Earlier today he announced a new short film based on the album.

While the trailer doesn't reveal a ton about the plot and direction of the film, it does feature some enticing imagery and writing. In the trailer, the "melodic blue" is described as a place where all human emotions and feelings are heightened. It also features Keem himself in a series of dark and flashy sets alongside numerous other actors and actresses. The announcement also reveals when fans will be able to see the film in its entirety. It's expected to arrive next week on January 5. Check out the trailer he shared below.

Baby Keem's Short Film On The Way

The announcement of the short film came as a surprise to many fans who assumed that Keem's next undertaking would be a new album. He gave fans reason to suspect that at the end of a performance at Osheaga Music Festival earlier this year. “New album coming soon motherf*ckers," Keem said to the crowd as he closed his set.

Earlier this year Keem released his third collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, a new single called "The Hillbillies." The two did a joint headlining performance at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival earlier this month. They performed under the joint name "The Hillbillies" and made the live debut of the single during the hyped headlining set. What do you think of the trailer for Baby Keem's new short film? Are you surprised he's making a film around a project that's more than two years old? Let us know in the comment section below.

