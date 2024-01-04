Baby Keem Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

Baby Keem, whose real name is Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr., is an American rapper and record producer worth an estimated $2 million in 2024​. Born on October 22, 2000, in Carson, California, Baby Keem has rapidly gained popularity in the hip-hop community since the release of his second mixtape Die for My B*tch in 2019​.

Early Life And Journey To Stardom

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Relocating to Las Vegas, Nevada at a young age, Baby Keem found musical inspiration in artists like Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. His family, which includes his cousin and renowned rapper, Kendrick Lamar, encouraged him to pursue a rap career. He released his first song, "Come Thru" at the tender age of 15. However, he adopted his moniker "Baby Keem" in 2018, giving him the cover of having two different aliases​.

Breakthrough And Rise To Fame

(Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

In 2018, Baby Keem's first EP Midnight, as Hykeem Carter, was released, featuring nine tracks he recorded from his apartment. His next EP, No Name, was released the same year. However, it was the release of his album Die For My Bitch in 2019, with its hit single "Orange Soda," that catapulted him into mainstream success. The song became a viral hit and was later certified Platinum by the RIAA in August 2020​.

Continued Success and Collaborations

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Baby Keem performs onstage during the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Baby Keem's career continued to soar with the release of more tracks like "Hooligan," "Sons & Critics Freestyle," and "No Sense." He also collaborated with artists like Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. His debut studio album The Melodic Blue which included these tracks, arrived in September 2021, with a deluxe edition following in October 2022​.

Alongside his solo career, Baby Keem also contributed to the Black Panther soundtrack and produced several tracks for TDE artists. His co-signs include high-profile artists such as Drake, and he has worked with Kanye West on his album Donda.

Career Highlights And Achievements

US rapper Baby Keem accepts the Best Rap Performance award for "Family Ties" during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Baby Keem's brief yet impactful career boasts several highlights. These include the hit song "Orange Soda," his debut album The Melodic Blue, and winning the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance and the 2022 BET Award for Video of the Year​.

Sources Of Income And Current Net Worth

Baby Keem's impressive net worth mainly comes from releasing his own tracks, collaborations, live concerts, and streaming platforms. He also earns income from producing tracks for other artists and from his eponymous YouTube channel, which garners millions of views every month. As of 2024, Baby Keem’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million​​.

With his continued musical endeavors, Baby Keem's net worth is expected to rise, reflecting the successful career he has already carved out for himself in the music industry at such a young age. His story serves as an inspiration for emerging artists around the world.