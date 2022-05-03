pgLang
- Original ContentKendrick Lamar Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Megastar RapperDiscover Kendrick Lamar's net worth in 2024, including his music career, endorsements, collaborations, and business ventures.By Jake Skudder
- MusicBaby Keem Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDiscover Baby Keem's net worth in 2024, and how his albums and collaborations contribute to his impressive wealth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicKendrick Lamar's Fiancé Shares Adorable Pics Of Their ChildrenFans got a rare look at Kendrick's children on Instagram. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKendrick Lamar's pgLang Teams Up With Global Citizen For "Move Afrika" Festival SeriesKendrick is headlining the first in a series of festivals.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKendrick Lamar's pgLang Company To Release New CellphoneKendrick's mysterious company just announced its newest collaboration. By Lavender Alexandria
- SneakerspgLang x Converse Chuck 70 Is Returning This NovemberWe've never seen a release like this.By Ben Atkinson
- MusicKendrick Lamar Sets New Records After Winning 4 Awards At 2023 BET Hip-Hop AwardsKendrick Lamar won big at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. By Aron A.
- Music VideosKendrick Lamar Releases "Rich Spirit" Music VideoKendrick Lamar shares the video for "Rich Spirit" after earning 8 Grammy nods. By Aron A.
- MixtapesBaby Keem Shares The Deluxe Edition Of "The Melodic Blue"Baby Keem shares seven new songs on "The Melodic Blue (Deluxe)."By Aron A.
- Music VideosKendrick Lamar Finally Releases "We Cry Together" Short FilmKendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige star in the short film for the "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" highlight. By Aron A.
- MusicKendrick Lamar Breaks Down Finances & Investing In pGLang's Cash App AdKendrick Lamar's pGLang collaborates with Cash App for a new ad on investments. By Aron A.
- MusicKendrick Lamar Hints At "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" Being A Double AlbumKendrick Lamar teased "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" being a double album on his website, Tuesday.By Cole Blake