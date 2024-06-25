Kendrick Lamar's 4-Year-Old Custom pgLang Eliantte Chain Gets A Closer Look Amid "Not Like Us" Hype

Kendrick has good taste.

Kendrick Lamar is someone who rarely wore jewelry during his early years in the game. However, during his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers era, Kendrick changed things up. He famously wore a glamorous thorn crowd made of jewels. Furthermore, he hit up Eliantte for a special pgLang chain, in 2020. Overall, the formation of pgLang was a huge celebration for Kendrick. He got to bring his cousin Baby Keem with him, and his best friend Dave Free also served as one of the key leaders of the operation.

Last Wednesday, Kendrick Lamar performed at "The Pop Out." This was a concert he put on in Inglewood at the KIA Forum. It was here where he brought out a plethora of West Coast artists. It was a celebration of the West, and fans were in awe. During the performance, Kendrick was wearing a $600K cross around his neck. However, he also had on his aforementioned pgLang chain. This has subsequently led to a deeper look at the piece.

Kendrick Lamar x Eliantte

As you can see, the piece is extravagant and features various colors. The clarity of the diamonds is apparent, and overall, it is one of those pieces that make you wonder how the jeweler was able to put it together. Fans also noted that this very same chain was worn in the "N95" music video. "N95" was one of the biggest songs off of Kendrick's last record, and the music video was a great place to show the stylish chain off.