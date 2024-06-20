Ben Baller Reveals The Earth-Shattering Price Of Kendrick Lamar's Diamond Cross Chain

Kendrick Lamar had the entire hip-hop world watching last night as he took to the stage for "The Pop Out." Overall, this was one of the biggest events of the year so far. In fact, one could make the argument that this will go down as an all-time great hip-hop concert. Numerous West Coast artists were in the building, and unity was the main theme. However, during Kendrick's set, there was a whole lot of Drake hate going around, which fans definitely expected.
Throughout the evening, fans noticed Kendrick's attire and how he was seemingly paying homage to Tupac. Moreover, fans were noticing the cross-chain that he had around his neck. Overall, it is a nice chain that had some pretty clear diamonds throughout. Some fans were speculating about how much this may have cost, especially since we don't see Kendrick with chains that often. Thankfully, Ben Baller was around to tell the world how much the chain cost. As you can see in the tweet below, he revealed that the chain was $600K.
Kendrick Lamar Had Some Cool Hardware Last Night
That is certainly a lot of money for just one piece. However, this should not come as much of a surprise. Diamonds are expensive, and putting these pieces together takes labor. Given the scope of this show and the stage Kendrick was on last night, the pendant was probably well worth it. At the end of the day, Kendrick put one of the best shows in recent memory, and that is what fans are always going to remember.
Let us know what you think of the chain, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this was one of the best concerts in the entire history of hip-hop? Who were some of your favorite performers from the entire night?