Kendrick Lamar Appears To Pay Tribute To Tupac’s Source Awards Outfit

Fans continue to draw connections between Kendrick Lamar's show and West Coast rap history, and we all know how much he loves 'Pac.

Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" in Los Angeles on Juneteenth was many things: a victory lap of sorts for the Drake beef, a celebration of many of the West Coast's best current artists, and a thankful message and tribute to those who paved the way. In this last regard, eagle-eyed hip-hop fans drew a particular connection between K.Dot's outfit for the occasion and that of a California legend for an iconic event. Moreover, the Compton lyricist donned a red hoodie and hat with baggy jeans and light-colored sneakers, mirroring the style that Tupac Shakur rocked at the 1994 Source Awards. Perhaps it seems like a reach at face value, but we all know how much Mr. Morale loves 'Pac, so it's not an impossibility.

Furthermore, another heartening tribute at the Kendrick Lamar show was to the late great Nipsey Hussle. Mustard honored the L.A. rapper by playing some of his big hits and collaborations during his set, including a special performance from Roddy Ricch that included a rendition of "Racks In The Middle." It was probably the most special moment at the concert when it comes to explicitly honoring the West Coast's hip-hop history, and definitely the most emotively resonant. It's been five years since we lost Nipsey, and folks seem no less committed to keeping his legacy alive and well.

Kendrick Lamar Might've Emulated Tupac Shakir With "The Pop Out" Fit

Back to Tupac, though, Kendrick Lamar issued a new "olive branch" to Drake with his "Euphoria" performance: give Ken 'Pac's ring back, and he might give The Boy a little respect. Of course, this seems like an unlikely reconciliation, and Drizzy might just take it to the grave at this point out of spite. A lot of fans are buzzing about what his reaction to all this is, and whether or not we'll get some subliminal bars about "Not Like Us" playing five times because Kendrick is scared of the 6ix or something along those lines. Either way, this feels like an easy thing to ignore from the Toronto superstar's perspective, as well.