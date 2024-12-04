Ben Baller Claims Kendrick Lamar's New Album "GNX" Is Full Of Skips

He's not taking Drake's side, though.

Ben Baller is one of the most famous jewelers in hip hop. He had made chains and various pieces for some of the biggest rappers in the game. He is not, however, here for the current biggest rapper in the game. Ben Baller discussed Kendrick Lamar's new album GNX on his podcast Cold As Ice with Ben Baller and JimmyBoi. The jeweler is Los Angeles based, and Lamar's album is steeped in L.A. culture, but he did not care for it. Not even a little bit. Baller went as far as to say that he skipped every single track.

"I'ma keep it all the way a buck," Ben Baller told his co-host. "I skipped every song, dog. I just can't." The jeweler made it clear that his disdain for GNX had nothing to do with the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud. Baller is not choosing sides in the battle, he simply couldn't get with Lamar's new song. "It's got nothing to do with f*cking Drake," he asserted. "Don't care. I won't even talk about the lawsuit, I don't wanna get into that part." Ben Baller's take has been met with scorn across the internet. Many accused him of not being part of hip hop culture. Others posited that he should support a fellow California creator.

Ben Baller Previously Designed Dot's "Pop Out" Chain

Ben Baller's negative opinion of GNX is a bit surprising, given his recent history with Kendrick Lamar. He designed the $60K cross that Kendrick Lamar wore during his iconic "Pop Out" concert on Juneteenth. He even hyped up the rapper via social media. "LA went crazy tonight," Baller tweeted. "And Dot had my ice around his neck all night. $600K cross shuts it down. Nobody better and he knew who to call." In an Instagram post, Ben Baller praised Lamar for putting together the "biggest" show in L.A.

Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert was dedicated to bashing Drake, as evidenced by the multiple performances of the diss song "Not Like Us." Ben Baller's promotion of the event supports his latest statement regarding a lack of favoritism. He clearly isn't team Drizzy. He just wanted a better batch of songs from Kung Fu Kenny, it seems. The jeweler did keep it all the way a buck.