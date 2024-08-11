Kendrick Lamar Fans Debunk Claim That TDE Didn't Support Nipsey Hussle's Funeral

Fans are heated about the accusation.

Fans of Kendrick Lamar have been coming to the defense of Top Dawg Entertainment on social media after a rumor began to spread that the group wasn't supportive of Nipsey Hussle's family as they made funeral arrangements. An account on X (formerly Twitter) with the username "keep6ixsolid" shared a clip of Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam, reflecting on the days after the rapper's death. The clip stems from his recent interview with Big Boy. In the caption, the user claimed the comments showed Lamar's lack of support.

"Bro wtf is this??? I sat right next to Kendrick and Top at the funeral in the family section?" Ben Baller responded to the post. Karen Civil also shot down the rumor: "This isn't accurate. Punch, Top Dawg & TDE were very supportive and in communication with us during that time and still continue to be supportive. Don't create a false narrative to align it with your personal issues with TDE. Be blessed & #LLNH." Another fan remarked: "Playing dirty with some dirty propaganda it’ll blow up on you… this is a whole lot of nothing you wrote here. Trying to paint Lamar and TDE as careless when it’s not the truth. But it’s expected from an OVHOE." More users complained about Drake's fanbase as well.

Kendrick Lamar Performs At The Pop Out In Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Lamar and Drake have been feuding for months at this point, but despite the rappers not releasing any new diss tracks since May, the fanbases on social media have still been arguing. Check out the controversial post on Instagram below as well as the responses as caught by No Jumper.

Fans Come To Kendrick Lamar's Defense

Elsewhere in his interview with Big Boy, Sam recalled the moments leading up to Hussle's death, what it was like for the two of them growing up, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

