DJ Akademiks Sounds Off On Kendrick Lamar Fans After Drake's Latest Release

DJ Akademiks says Drake's latest drop proves he's the greatest of all time.

DJ Akademiks went off on fans of Kendrick Lamar during a livestream on Tuesday night after going through the 100 gigabytes of material Drake put out. Among the release were three new singles, “It’s Up,” featuring Young Thug and 21 Savage, “Blue Green Red,” and “Housekeeping Knows,” featuring Latto. There were also behind-the-scenes clips from music video sets, studios, and more.

"Drizzy back in that bag! This why y'all can't kill the GOAT," he began. "If y'all hating on him rapping, he gonna go to R&B. Y'all hate on him doing that, he gone go to some dancehall sh*t. Y'all hate on him doing that, he's over here doing some afrobeats. You can't stop the GOAT. Sorry. I know some of y'all are mad. He's about to deliver a classic with PartyNextDoor. He's about to have all the b*tches wet until motherf*cking Christmas. Then, he's about to drop some rap tracks dissing everybody again. That's how it's gonna be. Y'all gotta get over it. Y'all can't get rid of the GOAT. I apologize your favorite artist ain't that versatile." From there, he added: "I'm sorry y'all favorite rapper only gives y'all songs to crip walk. Y'all on Google like, 'How to crip walk.' ... Your favorite rapper can do 1 thing… my favorite rapper can do 10 I'm sorry…"

Kendrick Lamar Performs During The Pop Out - Ken & Friends

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

Fans in the replies were anything but surprised by the stance. "At this point you gotta just hope Drake and OVO paying this man and he ain’t just glazing Drake this hard for free," one user joked. Akademiks has been allied with Drake throughout the Toronto rapper's feud with Kendrick Lamar. Last month, he reported that Drake confirmed to him that new music would be coming soon.

DJ Akademiks Calls Out Kendrick Lamar Fans

