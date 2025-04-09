50 Cent Has Shocking Reaction To Diddy Trying To Hire ASAP Rocky’s Lawyer Joe Tacopina

The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Throughout his entire legal battle so far, 50 Cent has been relentlessly trolling his longtime foe Diddy on social media.

Diddy's legal battle is sure to be an interesting one, and reportedly, he's trying to obtain the best representation possible before his trial. Reportedly, he even tried to recruit Joe Tacopina, the lawyer who recently helped ASAP Rocky secure a not guilty verdict in his assault case. In the past, Tacopina has also represented the likes of Meek Mill, Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, and more.

News of Diddy's offer sparked a response from one of his longtime foes, 50 Cent. He took to Instagram earlier today to weigh in. Surprisingly, he didn't seem totally unconvinced that the Bad Boy founder could beat his case with the help of Tacopina. "If Diddy can get Joe he might beat this case," Fif wrote. "But he's gonna have to pay a lot of money, there's no time to prepare!" Currently, the mogul's trial is scheduled to begin in May, with the jury selection process kicking off this month.

Joe Tacopina & Diddy

Unfortunately for Diddy, however, it doesn't look like Tacopina will be able to help him. During a recent interview with VladTV, the lawyer confirmed that he turned him down as a client, and addressed ongoing rumors about his decision. "I didn't turn him down because I don't like him or I don't believe in his case. I think he's got a very defensible case," he said in part.

"To me, this whole case boils down to an issue of consent. As far as I know, I don't know all the evidence, but it's an issue of consent. Did they consent or did they not? Was a gun put to someone's head? Or did they want to do it because they were getting all the perks associated with being part of a Diddy party and being one of Diddy's entourage?" he added. Tacopina continued, revealing that he won't be representing Diddy simply due to timing.

