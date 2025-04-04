Joe Tacopina Slams Tony Buzbee For Jay-Z & Diddy Lawsuit: “It's Despicable”

BY Caroline Fisher 100 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Joe Tacopina Slams Tony Buzbee Jay-Z Hip Hop News
LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Rapper Jay-Z (C) looks on before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
According to lawyer Joe Tacopina, Jay-Z is a great person, and he feels for his family who was also hurt by the lawsuit.

In December of last year, an anonymous woman suing Diddy amended her lawsuit to include Jay-Z. She accused them of sexually assaulting her at a party in 2000 when she was just 13 years old. Both of them vehemently denied her claims. Jay-Z even accused the lawyer who was representing the woman, Tony Buzbee, of blackmail.

Just a couple of months later, the suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought back to court. Jay-Z issued a statment via Roc Nation in response. “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere,” it read. “The trauma that my wife, children, loved ones, and I have endured can never be dismissed.” He proceeded to sue both the woman and Buzbee for alleged defamation. During a recent interview with VladTV, another lawyer weighed in on all of this, Joe Tacopina. He's previously worked with various celebrity clients like Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, and ASAP Rocky.

Read More: ASAP Rocky’s Lawyer, Joe Tacopina, Addresses Rumor He Turned Down Diddy Case Because Of Jay-Z

Jay-Z Lawsuit

"Jay-Z is just a terrific person," Tacopina began. "He's not well-known by many, he's a terrific person. He's got a wife who's an amazing woman, and he's got children ... And imagine waking up one day and your dad's being called the rapist of a child. It's a disgusting allegation, it's a horrific allegation. And you do not make that allegation as a lawyer unless you are 100% sure that happened, because you're hurting someone's life, you're hurting someone's children, and it's despicable."

"Clearly, this lawyer didn't care," he continued. "And I'm glad to see Jay fighting back, but that's Jay. That's Jay and that's Roc Nation." Tacopina went on to praise Jay-Z for defending himself instead of settling with the woman. "He stood on principle and he won on principle," he said. "I get angry and also sad when I think about that case because there's a beautiful family that was also involved in that, that did nothing to deserve that."

Read More: Wendy Williams Enlists A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina To Represent Her In Guardianship Case

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Verdict Reached In The People Of The State Of California Vs. Rakim Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky Music A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Reveals Why He Turned Down Diddy Case 7.4K
DJ Akademiks ASAP Rocky Lawyer Diddy Jay Z Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Questions A$AP Rocky's Lawyer's Claim About Diddy & Jay-Z's Relationship 1.9K
Jay-Z Lawsuit Tony Buzbee Trial Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee To Go To Trial As Judge Questions Attorney’s Social Media Activity 942
Jay Z Accuser Legal Team Claims Lied Sexual Assault Allegations Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z's Accuser Refutes His Legal Team's Claims That She Lied About Sexual Assault Allegations 1480