Joe Tacopina Slams Tony Buzbee For Jay-Z & Diddy Lawsuit: “It's Despicable”

In December of last year, an anonymous woman suing Diddy amended her lawsuit to include Jay-Z. She accused them of sexually assaulting her at a party in 2000 when she was just 13 years old. Both of them vehemently denied her claims. Jay-Z even accused the lawyer who was representing the woman, Tony Buzbee, of blackmail.
Just a couple of months later, the suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought back to court. Jay-Z issued a statment via Roc Nation in response. “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere,” it read. “The trauma that my wife, children, loved ones, and I have endured can never be dismissed.” He proceeded to sue both the woman and Buzbee for alleged defamation. During a recent interview with VladTV, another lawyer weighed in on all of this, Joe Tacopina. He's previously worked with various celebrity clients like Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, and ASAP Rocky.
Jay-Z Lawsuit
"Jay-Z is just a terrific person," Tacopina began. "He's not well-known by many, he's a terrific person. He's got a wife who's an amazing woman, and he's got children ... And imagine waking up one day and your dad's being called the rapist of a child. It's a disgusting allegation, it's a horrific allegation. And you do not make that allegation as a lawyer unless you are 100% sure that happened, because you're hurting someone's life, you're hurting someone's children, and it's despicable."
"Clearly, this lawyer didn't care," he continued. "And I'm glad to see Jay fighting back, but that's Jay. That's Jay and that's Roc Nation." Tacopina went on to praise Jay-Z for defending himself instead of settling with the woman. "He stood on principle and he won on principle," he said. "I get angry and also sad when I think about that case because there's a beautiful family that was also involved in that, that did nothing to deserve that."
