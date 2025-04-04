Joe Tacopina Slams Tony Buzbee For Jay-Z & Diddy Lawsuit: “It's Despicable”

In December of last year, an anonymous woman suing Diddy amended her lawsuit to include Jay-Z. She accused them of sexually assaulting her at a party in 2000 when she was just 13 years old. Both of them vehemently denied her claims. Jay-Z even accused the lawyer who was representing the woman, Tony Buzbee, of blackmail.

Just a couple of months later, the suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought back to court. Jay-Z issued a statment via Roc Nation in response. “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere,” it read. “The trauma that my wife, children, loved ones, and I have endured can never be dismissed.” He proceeded to sue both the woman and Buzbee for alleged defamation. During a recent interview with VladTV, another lawyer weighed in on all of this, Joe Tacopina. He's previously worked with various celebrity clients like Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, and ASAP Rocky.

Jay-Z Lawsuit

"Jay-Z is just a terrific person," Tacopina began. "He's not well-known by many, he's a terrific person. He's got a wife who's an amazing woman, and he's got children ... And imagine waking up one day and your dad's being called the rapist of a child. It's a disgusting allegation, it's a horrific allegation. And you do not make that allegation as a lawyer unless you are 100% sure that happened, because you're hurting someone's life, you're hurting someone's children, and it's despicable."