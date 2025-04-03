Wendy Williams Enlists A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina To Represent Her In Guardianship Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 131 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wendy Williams ASAP Rocky Lawyer Joe Tacopina Guardianship Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 10: Wendy Williams (L) officially unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on May 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York)
Joe Tacopina still needs a judge's approval to serve as Wendy Williams' guardianship attorney, and his ultimate goal is to get her out.

Wendy Williams is fighting her conservatorship with force, especially now that more public statements from her seek to combat the other narratives about her dementia diagnosis and mental state. Now, she enlisted another legal expert to help her out with her guardianship case to get her out of her mental institution. The expert in question is none other than Joe Tacopina, who spoke to TMZ on Thursday (April 3) to break down his involvement.

"The end goal is to get her out of that draconian institution she's in," Joe Tacopina said of Wendy Williams. "She doesn't belong in [it], because she's not incapacitated in any way, shape, or form. [...] She's in a place where people are dangers to themselves. She's not. [...] So the goal, end game, is to make sure she gets out of there. How it's done honestly doesn't matter to me. Now, I spoke to Wendy at length yesterday. She wants me to represent her. I am representing her. Her family has asked me to represent her. I'm her personal attorney. Now, it doesn't mean I'm in the guardianship case yet. And I'm not because the judge has to approve any lawyer coming into the guardianship."

Read More: Wendy Williams Addressed Last Summer's Drug Relapse & Current Health Issues With The View

Who Is Joe Tacopina?

From there, Joe Tacopina explained that he is thinking of every plan from A to Z in order to enter Wendy Williams' guardianship case and mitigate a possible rejection, which would be ridiculous in Tacopina's eyes. Also, he indicated he would face certain gag orders if the judge accepts him that would render him unable to speak to the press in the way he is right now. But that doesn't matter to Tacopina, as he said his only priority is to get Williams out of her situation.

In addition, Joe Tacopina explained the umbrella process of going about this guardianship and expressed distrust in people wanting to keep her sheltered. He hopes Wendy Williams does not face a jury trial, as the judge could solve this issue on their own verdict. For those unfamiliar with Tacopina, he recently represented A$AP Rocky in his assault acquittal and has also worked with Alex Rodriguez, Donald Trump, and more.

Read More: Wendy Williams Addresses Reports She Was “Kidnapped” By Her Niece 

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Wendy Williams ASAP Rocky Lawyer Joe Tacopina Guardianship Hip Hop News Pop Culture Wendy Williams Seeks A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina To End Her Guardianship 660
Wendy Williams Hospital Mental Evaluation Guardianship Pop Culture News Pop Culture Wendy Williams Reportedly Checks In At Hospital For Mental Evaluation To End Guardianship 655
Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Pop Culture Wendy Williams Is "Fully Intact" After Scoring 10/10 On Psych Exam 508
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges Music ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Recalls The Emotional Moment Rihanna Decided To Name Her Next Son After Him 1297