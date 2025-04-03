Wendy Williams Enlists A$AP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina To Represent Her In Guardianship Case

Wendy Williams is fighting her conservatorship with force, especially now that more public statements from her seek to combat the other narratives about her dementia diagnosis and mental state. Now, she enlisted another legal expert to help her out with her guardianship case to get her out of her mental institution. The expert in question is none other than Joe Tacopina, who spoke to TMZ on Thursday (April 3) to break down his involvement.

"The end goal is to get her out of that draconian institution she's in," Joe Tacopina said of Wendy Williams. "She doesn't belong in [it], because she's not incapacitated in any way, shape, or form. [...] She's in a place where people are dangers to themselves. She's not. [...] So the goal, end game, is to make sure she gets out of there. How it's done honestly doesn't matter to me. Now, I spoke to Wendy at length yesterday. She wants me to represent her. I am representing her. Her family has asked me to represent her. I'm her personal attorney. Now, it doesn't mean I'm in the guardianship case yet. And I'm not because the judge has to approve any lawyer coming into the guardianship."

Who Is Joe Tacopina?

From there, Joe Tacopina explained that he is thinking of every plan from A to Z in order to enter Wendy Williams' guardianship case and mitigate a possible rejection, which would be ridiculous in Tacopina's eyes. Also, he indicated he would face certain gag orders if the judge accepts him that would render him unable to speak to the press in the way he is right now. But that doesn't matter to Tacopina, as he said his only priority is to get Williams out of her situation.