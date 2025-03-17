Wendy Williams Grabs Dinner In New York City Alone Amid Turbulent Guardianship Drama

Wendy Williams gave dinner a go again, and this time, she appeared to be riding solo. This report comes via TMZ and their cameras getting some shots of her over the weekend. She entered an Italian restaurant called Tucci during what appears to be nighttime on Saturday. Using her mobility scooter, Williams was spotted wearing black Timberland boots, black leggings, as well as a flashy jacket with dark blue faux fur.

The establishment is nestled in the trendy NoHo part of town, and she looked to be at ease before heading inside. From what TMZ is reporting, it seems the dinner went well. Last time, Wendy Williams ran into some roadblocks. Her and her niece, Alex Finnie, tried to grab a bite together earlier last week. While they were out, though, Coterie, Wendy's assisted living facility for the last eight months, filed a police report. They claimed that her niece broke the law by evading the Coterie staff to get her aunt out of the building.

Wendy Williams Psych Test

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Wendy Williams poses for a photo on the observation deck after taking part in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building to celebrate the ninth season of "The Wendy Williams Show" on September 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Per TMZ, Wendy cannot leave her room without an employee hitting the elevator button. However, where things get confusing is that an attendant actually assisted Wendy Williams and Alex to the lobby and helped them get in their Uber to the restaurant. Overall, it makes no sense as the lawyer of Williams' guardian says that she is able leave the facility whenever. Additionally, there are zero restrictions on family visits.