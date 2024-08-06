Best Sneakers Of The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game

This WNBA All-Star Game was one for the history books.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game drew the largest audience ever for a WNBA All-Star event, with over 3 million viewers tuning in. Stars like Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu wowed not just with their skills but also with their sneaker game. Let's dive into the standout sneakers of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game and see which kicks stole the show!

Caitlin Clark - Nike Kobe 6 PE

Image via GOAT

Caitlin Clark, arguably the WNBA's biggest star, suited up in a Player's Exclusive Nike Kobe 6 Protro. Her vibrant sneakers featured a mostly hot pink look, with vivid green accents on the Swoosh and heels. The Kobe 6 is one of the premium basketball silhouettes, known for its Zoom Air cushioning and interesting textures. Clark dropped 10 assists in her first All-Star win.

Angel Reese - Reebok Solution PE

Image via Flight Club

Angel Reese has been making headlines recently for her rivalry with All-Star teammate Caitlin Clark. Reese wore a new colorway of the Reebok Solution and confirmed that a signature sneaker was on the way with Reebok. Her All-Star shoes featured a custom look, inspired by her nickname "Bayou Barbie." They feature a red and orange gradient upper with "All-Star Barbie" on the left toebox.

Arike Ogunbowale - Nike Kobe 6 PE

Image via GOAT

Arike Ogunbowale, the top scorer in the All-Star Game with an astounding 34 points, wore the same pair that All-Star teammate Caitlin Clark wore: the Nike Kobe 6. Featuring the same vibrant pink upper with green details, Arike definitely proved why the Kobe 6 only boosts basketball performance.

Sabrina Ionescu - Nike Sabrina 2 "USA"

Image via Flight Club

Sabrina Ionescu has had one of the most significant signature sneakers, and she wore her Nike Sabrina in a patriotic "USA" colorway. Featuring a red, white, and blue color scheme, Ionescu paid homage to the US Olympic team which is currently preparing for their 2024 Olympic campaign. Ionescu, the New York Liberty star, will continue to release more signature sneakers.

Breanna Stewart - PUMA Stewie 3 "City of Love"

Image via GOAT

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty player, laced up a pair of the PUMA Stewie in a "City of Love" colorway. This pair is inspired by Paris, which is also where the 2024 Olympics are being held. Her pair features a white and blue color scheme, with floral details throughout the uppers and into the sole. Stewart, the second-highest scorer at 31 points, certainly showcased why these sneakers are excellent.

A’ja Wilson - Nike LeBron 21 PE

Image via Flight Club