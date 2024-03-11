Nike LeBron 21 UCONN "Away" PE Exclusive Images

LeBron is rocking with UCONN.

The Nike LeBron 21 Player's Edition for the UCONN basketball team will make a splash during March Madness with its exclusive "Away" color scheme. This special edition boasts a sleek navy blue base, accented with bold touches of red. The combination exudes a sense of confidence and team spirit, perfectly complementing the intensity of the tournament. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of the game, the LeBron 21 offers unparalleled performance and support on the court. The UCONN Player's Edition LeBron 21 pays homage to the team's legacy and commitment to excellence.

With its signature design elements and cutting-edge technology, it represents the pinnacle of athletic footwear innovation. The navy blue upper provides a sophisticated backdrop for the vibrant red accents, creating a striking visual impact that commands attention. As players lace up their LeBron 21 PE sneakers for the big game, they'll feel a sense of pride and determination knowing they're equipped with footwear designed specifically for their team. The combination of style and functionality ensures that they'll perform at their best.

"Away" Nike LeBron 21 UCONN PE

Image via bbginc305 on eBay

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a navy midsole. Further, a navy suede constructs the uppers, with red accents on the Nike Swoosh and near the laces. Next, LeBron's signature logo is found on the right tongue and the Husky logo is found on the left. Also, a wavy, roped design is featured on the heels. Overall, this pair features the popular UCONN colorway combination with prominent pops of red and blue throughout.

More Photos

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike LeBron 21 UCONN "Away" PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via bbginc305 on eBay
Image via bbginc305 on eBay

