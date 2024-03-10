Nike KD 4 “Weatherman” Gets New Expected Release Date

The Nike KD 4, originally dropped in 2011, is back in action with its upcoming "Weatherman" edition. Sneak peek images of the 2024 release are out, stirring up excitement among sneaker fans. This iconic shoe, rocked by basketball legend Kevin Durant, draws inspiration from weather elements. The "Weatherman" version flaunts a lively color scheme and weather map-like graphics. With its attention-grabbing style and top-notch performance, the Nike KD 4 is a hit among athletes and collectors alike. Packed with Zoom Air cushioning, it ensures comfort and support during intense court action.

Lovers of the Nike KD series are eagerly awaiting the return of this classic model in the bold "Weatherman" makeover. Its comeback celebrates Durant's impact and the innovative designs that define his signature kicks. Whether you're balling or strolling the streets, the Nike KD 4 still turns heads with its daring look and stellar performance features. Keep an eye out for the drop of the Nike KD 4 "Weatherman" – it's set to spark nostalgia and steal the show in the sneaker scene.

"Weatherman" Nike KD 4

The Nike KD 4 in the "Weatherman" colorway catches the eye with its unique design, ideal for basketball players seeking standout style. Its low-cut silhouette and lightweight construction provide agility and freedom of movement during gameplay. Equipped with Zoom Air cushioning, it ensures both comfort and stability on the court. The meteorological-inspired graphic detailing adds an extra touch of uniqueness to the shoe's overall look, earning it praise for its striking appearance and high-performance features.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 4 “Weatherman” will be released on May 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

