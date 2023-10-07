Nike LeBron 21 “Tahitian” Release Details

The Nike LeBron 21, a basketball sneaker, combines style and performance seamlessly. It boasts a black base, giving it a sleek and classic look. What sets it apart is the upcoming "Tahitian" colorway, which adds in vibrant accents to the design. The "Tahitian" colorway brings a burst of energy with its vivid hues, making it a statement on the court or in the streets. The simple black base provides a bold backdrop for these eye-catching details.

This shoe is not just about looks; it's engineered for top-notch performance. It features advanced cushioning and support technologies, ensuring LeBron James' signature line maintains its reputation for excellence. Whether you're a basketball enthusiast or a sneakerhead, the Nike LeBron 21 in the "Tahitian" colorway is worth keeping an eye on. It's a fusion of style and functionality, promising a dynamic and head-turning addition to your sneaker collection. Stay tuned for its release and step up your game with LeBron's latest footwear innovation.

"Tahitian" Nike LeBron 21

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent green rubber sole and a dark grey midsole. A black suede constructs the uppers, with white accents on the Nike Swoosh and near the laces. LeBron's signature logo is found on both tongues, and a wavy, roped design is featured on the heels. Overall, this pair is engineered for performance on the basketball court and is released in a clean colorway. A black base with vibrant accents near the heel is the perfect look for LeBron's newest Nike basketball silhouette.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 21 “Tahitian” will be released on November 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

