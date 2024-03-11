Air Jordan 2/3 "White/Varsity Red" Receives A Closer Look

This pair combines two iconic models.

Air Jordan XX Launch Party

The Air Jordan 2/3, a fusion of two iconic sneakers, is causing a stir in the sneaker community. This hybrid seamlessly blends the best features of the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3, resulting in a shoe that's both stylish and performance-driven. Sneaker fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming "White/Varsity Red" colorway, set to release soon. Overall, this color combo promises to make a bold statement in the Air Jordan 2/3 lineup with its classic white and vibrant varsity red hues.

Crafted with premium materials and adorned with the iconic Jumpman logo, the Air Jordan 2/3 pays homage to the rich legacy of the Jordan brand. Its mid-top design provides ankle support and a comfortable fit for various occasions. As sneaker culture evolves, the Air Jordan 2/3 continues to captivate enthusiasts with its blend of style and functionality. Stay tuned for the release of the "White/Varsity Red" colorway, sure to be a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection.

"Varsity Red" Air Jordan 2/3

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole that contains a Nike Air bubble. White leather constructs the uppers, with scaly leather and black accents. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. The tongue features an Air Jordan basketball logo and the heels feature the spiked Air Jordan 2 heel. Overall, this pair features a simple colorway with a pop of purple. If you like both the Jordan 2 and 3, this pair is the best of both worlds.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Varsity Red" is going to drop on July 6th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
