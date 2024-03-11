Air Jordan 2/3 "White/Varsity Red" Receives A Closer Look

The Air Jordan 2/3, a fusion of two iconic sneakers, is causing a stir in the sneaker community. This hybrid seamlessly blends the best features of the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3, resulting in a shoe that's both stylish and performance-driven. Sneaker fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming "White/Varsity Red" colorway, set to release soon. Overall, this color combo promises to make a bold statement in the Air Jordan 2/3 lineup with its classic white and vibrant varsity red hues.

Crafted with premium materials and adorned with the iconic Jumpman logo, the Air Jordan 2/3 pays homage to the rich legacy of the Jordan brand. Its mid-top design provides ankle support and a comfortable fit for various occasions. As sneaker culture evolves, the Air Jordan 2/3 continues to captivate enthusiasts with its blend of style and functionality. Stay tuned for the release of the "White/Varsity Red" colorway, sure to be a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection.

Read More: Nike KD 4 “Weatherman” Gets New Expected Release Date

"Varsity Red" Air Jordan 2/3

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole that contains a Nike Air bubble. White leather constructs the uppers, with scaly leather and black accents. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. The tongue features an Air Jordan basketball logo and the heels feature the spiked Air Jordan 2 heel. Overall, this pair features a simple colorway with a pop of purple. If you like both the Jordan 2 and 3, this pair is the best of both worlds.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Varsity Red" is going to drop on July 6th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey” Dropping This August

[Via]