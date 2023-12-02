Nike Sabrina 1 “Oregon Ducks” Coming Soon

The Nike Sabrina 1, named after basketball star Sabrina Ionescu, is gearing up for an "Oregon Ducks" colorway release. This sneaker pays homage to Ionescu's collegiate journey with the Oregon Ducks and her impactful career. The Sabrina 1 signifies a fusion of performance and style, mirroring Ionescu's versatile play on the court. Its upcoming "Oregon Ducks" edition embodies the team's iconic colors, showcasing the spirit of Oregon's basketball legacy. This special colorway reflects Ionescu's connection to the university and her significant contributions to the sport during her time with the Ducks.

Nike's dedication to honoring Ionescu's journey resonates strongly through this release, encapsulating the essence of her collegiate achievements. The Sabrina 1 "Oregon Ducks" edition serves as a symbol of Ionescu's remarkable career and the impact she made in collegiate basketball, uniting fans in celebrating her legacy. This release represents more than just a sneaker; it's a tribute to Ionescu's extraordinary talent and the lasting imprint she left on the Oregon Ducks' basketball program.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 “Gratitude” Gets New Unboxing Video

"Oregon Ducks" Nike Sabrina 1

Image via Nike

This pair features a black and green rubber sole with a green and yellow midsole. The midsole features "Quack" near the toebox, a nod to the Ducks. Green mesh constructs the uppers, with yellow material near the back half of the sneakers. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. The Sabrina "S" is located on the tongue, and the heels feature dark Sabrina and Nike branding. Overall, this pair takes on an iconic colorway and embodies Sabrina Ionescu's college career.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Sabrina 1 “Oregon Ducks” will be released on March 14th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" Unboxing Video

[Via]