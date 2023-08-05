Nike Sabrina 1 “Oreo” Official Photos

The Nike Sabrina 1 is a basketball shoe inspired by Sabrina Ionescu, a renowned basketball player known for her skills and achievements. As a former college player at the University of Oregon, Sabrina Ionescu set records and received prestigious awards, making her a highly respected athlete in the basketball world. Nike collaborated with Sabrina Ionescu to design the Sabrina 1, a shoe tailored for performance on the court. Her impact on the WNBA and women’s sports will forever live on, and now she’s got a pair of sneakers to continue her legacy.

The sneakers feature specific elements such as a hollowed-out white Nike Swoosh and a vertical Nike Swoosh on the other side. Sabrina’s personal logo can be found on the tongue, and her signature is located on the heel. With a clean colorway, the Nike Sabrina 1 offers a stylish and functional option for basketball players and fans alike. The shoe pays tribute to Sabrina Ionescu’s impact on women’s sports and reflects her dedication to the game. Whether on the basketball court or worn casually, the Nike Sabrina 1 represents the influence and legacy of a talented athlete in the world of basketball.

“Oreo” Nike Sabrina 1

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a clean white midsole that features Nike React technology. The upper, as you would expect from an “Oreo” sneaker, is made of black and white mesh. The sides feature a white, hollow Nike Swoosh, while the other side has a white vertical Swoosh. Additionally, the tongue showcases Sabrina’s personal logo, and her signature is located on the heel. These sneakers are set to be released in a simple but fan-favorite colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Sabrina 1 “Oreo” is releasing at some point during the Fall of 2023, likely September 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

