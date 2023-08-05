Nike Sabrina 1 “Apple Green” Coming Soon

The Nike Sabrina 1 is a basketball shoe inspired by Sabrina Ionescu, a notable basketball player. Sabrina Ionescu is recognized for her impressive skills and achievements in basketball. She played college basketball for the University of Oregon, where she set several records and earned prestigious awards. Nike collaborated with Sabrina Ionescu to create the Sabrina 1, a shoe designed for optimal performance on the court. The shoe features a low-cut design, providing freedom of movement for basketball players. Its comfortable fit and responsive cushioning make it suitable for athletes and basketball enthusiasts alike.

The Nike Sabrina 1 honors Sabrina Ionescu’s influence on the game of basketball and her dedication to the sport. It represents her impact on women’s sports and her dedication to inspiring the next generation of athletes. As a symbol of athletic excellence and empowerment, the Nike Sabrina 1 serves as a reminder of the power of hard work and determination in the WNBA. Whether on the basketball court or in everyday wear, the Nike Sabrina 1 offers a fusion of style and performance, reflecting Sabrina Ionescu’s legacy and passion for the game.

“Apple Green” Nike Sabrina 1

Image via Nike

This pair of kicks feature a white rubber sole and a clean white midsole, with Nike React technology. The upper, as named, is mostly “green apple” mesh with prominent hints of white. The laces are green and the middle mesh holding them in place is white. Nike hollowed out a white Nike Swoosh, and they placed a vertical Nike Swoosh on the other side of the sneakers. Additionally, they included Sabrina’s personal logo on the tongue, and her signature can be found on the heel. Overall, this pair showcases a clean colorway and undoubtedly provides durability on the court.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Sabrina 1 “Apple Green” is releasing at some point during the Fall of 2023, potentially September 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

