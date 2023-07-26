WNBA’s Riquna Williams Arrested On Domestic Battery Charges

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams has reportedly been arrested on nine counts of domestic battery in Nevada. The charges include five felony charges and four misdemeanors. The felonies include multiple counts of domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with the threat or use of physical force, and assault with use of a weapon.

Williams was released without bail on July 26, the day after her arrest. However, she was hit with a no-contact order regarding her alleged victim. Furthermore, she must also comply with an alcohol monitoring program. Williams will return to court for another hearing on August 2. Williams’ public defender acknowledged the charges and said there would be no issues in complying with the no-contact order. The guard has been in the WNBA since 2021 and played for the Aces since 2021. However, Williams has not yet appeared in the 2023 season due to injury.

Williams Arrested

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 04: Riquna Williams #2 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots against the Seattle Storm during the third quarter in Game Three of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Climate Pledge Arena on September 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

“The Las Vegas Aces were made aware of domestic violence charges against a member of our team, Riquna Williams,” a statement from the team read. “As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind. At this time, Riquna Williams will be precluded from participating in team activities. Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation. We are currently gathering more information, and as such we will not have any further comments at this time.” However, at the time of writing, Williams remains on the Aces’ roster. A similar statement was made by a representative of the WNBAPA. “We are aware of the alleged incident and are in the process of gathering more information,” the WNBA added in a statement of their own.

Williams’ alleged victim has not been named. Prosecutor Glen O’Brien referred to “violence and damage to the victim.” Meanwhile, Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe stated that the alleged acts occurred over an “extended period of time.” However, it’s also not Williams’ first run-in with the league’s domestic violence policy. In 2019, Williams was suspended for 10 games by the league after she was arrested on domestic violence charges against her then-partner in Florida. This is a developing story.

