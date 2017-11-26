domestic battery
- SportsWNBA's Riquna Williams Arrested On Domestic Battery ChargesWilliams was released without bail a day after her arrest.By Ben Mock
- SportsGervonta Davis Sees Domestic Battery Charges DroppedThe boxer has claimed victory in his latest legal battle.By Ben Mock
- MusicRod Wave Delays Album Release Following His ArrestThe rapper shared a preview of a new song that seemingly referenced his current situation. By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeRod Wave Allegedly Choked Ex-Girlfriend While Their Kids Were Home, Arrest Warrant RevealsRod Wave is reportedly facing a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation regarding his recent arrest.By Cole Blake
- GossipAzriel Clary Wants To Help Feds But Is Afraid Of Repercussions: ReportShe reportedly lied for R. Kelly in the past so she is unsure of how to proceed.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly's GF Joycelyn Savage Charged After Fighting His Other GF Azriel ClaryJoycelyn Savage reportedly turned herself in.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeGorilla Zoe Arrested For Domestic Violence, Woman Came To His Defense: ReportShe reportedly said he's never gotten physical with her.By Erika Marie
- AnticsStacey Dash Too Poor To Afford Lawyer, Claims Husband Conspiring Against Her: ReportStacey Dash's 911 calls surfaces.By Aron A.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder: History Of Domestic Violence UncoveredEric Holder is preparing a mental health defense in the buildup to the inevitable.By Devin Ch
- RelationshipsBow Wow Talks Domestic Battery Arrest: "I Saw A Lot Of Men Fighting For Me"The rapper said that that had his ex's face showed injuries, it would still be front page news.By Erika Marie
- Music"Cat Daddy" Rapper Arrested Before Booty Call Seeks Release For "Freaky B*tch" SexThe coochie that got him in trouble was his motivation.By Zaynab
- MusicXXXTentacion's Alleged Victim Details Extent Of His Abuse In New InterviewXXXTentacion and his accuser give separate interviews to the Miami New Times.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCuban Doll Issues Statement On Tadoe's Domestic ViolenceCuban Doll speaks out on the violence she has experienced at the hands of Tadoe.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFabolous Shows Emily B Love Despite Domestic Violence CaseFabolous still has love for Emily B.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKelis Details Abusive Relationship With Nas: "I Had Bruises All Over My Body"Kelis details the highs and lows during her relationship with Nas.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFabolous Reportedly Requests Delay In Domestic Violence CaseFabolous' court date has reportedly been rescheduled to mid-May.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFabolous Shares Possible Response To Domestic Violence Arrest"2018 tryna break my heart."By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Punches A Woman In Newly-Surfaced VideoA video showing XXXTentacion punching a woman has popped up on the Internet.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Stuck In Jail Without BailThe judge presiding over Young Boy Never Broke Again's detainment is is no rush to let him loose.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBenzino Apparently Smacked Upside The Head By Baby Moms, Leading To ArrestBenzino and his baby moms embroiled in domestic abuse situation according to TMZ.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNaya Rivera Has Domestic Battery Charge DroppedNaya Rivera has come away unscathed. By Matt F
- EntertainmentNaya Rivera's Husband Says His "Wife's Out Of Control" In 911 CallRyan Dorsey sounds a little scared in his 911 call. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBig Sean's Ex Naya Rivera Arrested for Domestic BatteryNaya Rivera was booked for physically assaulting her husband. By Matt F