Nike Sabrina 1 “University Gold” Official Photos

Introducing the Nike Sabrina 1 in “Univerity Gold” – a stylish and versatile sneaker that prioritizes comfort. With its clean and streamlined design, this shoe offers a sleek look suitable for on-court wear. The cushioned midsole and supportive fit ensure all-day comfort, making the Nike Sabrina 1 a top pick for both fashion and performance-conscious individuals. Now the sneaker is getting another colorway in “University Gold” and it joins a recent burst of new colorways.

Sabrina Ionescu, a skilled and determined basketball player, gained recognition for her impressive performances during her college career at Oregon. Her talents led her to be drafted by the WNBA’s New York Liberty in 2020, where she continues to excel in the professional league. As a role model for aspiring athletes, Ionescu’s dedication and passion for the game inspire many. With her relentless drive and undeniable talent, she remains a formidable force in the world of basketball.

“University Gold” Nike Sabrina 1

This pair of kicks feature a white rubber sole and a clean white midsole, with Nike React technology. The upper, as named, is mostly “university gold” mesh with prominent hints of white. The laces are yellow and the middle mesh holding them in place is white. Nike hollowed out a white Nike Swoosh, and they placed a vertical Nike Swoosh on the other side of the sneakers. Additionally, they included Sabrina’s personal logo on the tongue, and her signature can be found on the heel. Overall, this pair showcases a clean colorway and undoubtedly provides durability on the court.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Sabrina 1 “University Gold” is releasing at some point during the Fall of 2023, potentially September 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

