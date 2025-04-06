Spice Goes Off On Bambi In Her Own "Eleven" Diss Song

It is Spice vs. Bambi, round 2, as the dancehall singer responds to Bambi’s diss track “Eleven” with a scorching rebuttal of the same title. The dancehall heavyweight, known for her unfiltered delivery, dropped her version of the track on Saturday, April 5, taking direct aim at her Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta castmate and longtime nemesis.

In the original “Eleven,” Bambi unloaded lyrical shots at not only Spice, but also Lil Scrappy, Rasheeda, and Kirk Frost. Spice, never one to back down, took to Instagram with her counterattack—a blistering verse that flips the number “eleven” into a relentless insult. In a snippet shared by The Shade Room, the Jamaican artist mocks Bambi for allegedly having only “11 listeners on Spotify,” rhyming, “You only had eleven listeners, so I never lied / You should’ve known if you slip, you slide.”

Spice & Bambi Beef

She kept her foot on the gas, escalating her attack with accusations about Bambi’s love life and lifestyle. “You smash eleven n****s in eleven hot tubs / You got eleven fake bags and eleven fake furs / Eleven fake shoes and eleven fake purse,” she raps. The digs were sharp and specific, continuing her long-standing reputation as a lyrical marksman in the dancehall arena. Spice didn't stop with the music. In a follow-up post, she wrote, “Now y’all can’t say I didn’t try to make you understand,” punctuated with a row of laughing emojis. Her fans and critics immediately flooded social media with divided reactions. Some praised her sharp tongue, while others declared Bambi the victor.