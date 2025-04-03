Scrappy Shadily Refutes Bambi's Claims Against Him On Her New Diss Track "Eleven"

Bambi had called Lil Scrappy out as broke in her new diss track "Eleven," and he also accused her of lying about her age.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi have gone through a very nasty breakup as of late, airing each other's dirty laundry out for the world to see. In fact, the latter wasn't able to leave the former out of her new diss track "Eleven," which also takes aim at her Love & Hip Hop opps after Spice dismissed her Spotify numbers. She claimed her former partner has too many baby mothers and not enough money, and Scrappy responded with a fiery social media message. Laughing the whole thing off, he alleged Benson lied about her age and is also disingenuous about her financial claims against him, as if he was really as broke as she says, he wouldn't have enough to pay the child support he pays her.

What's more is that Lil Scrappy's other relationships are also under fire, or at least in conflict with his family to some degree. For example, Erica Dixon recently called his mother Momma Dee out for attending his baby shower without a DNA test. The baby in question is with hairstylist Shakira Hardy, yet these developments did nothing to slow down the larger drama with Bambi.

Lil Scrappy & Bambi Beef

Previously, Scrappy accused Bambi of lying to his daughter. "[I should've] never married your punk a**," he remarked scathingly on social media. "For real. Somebody that don't want to apologize to a kid, for lying on a kid? You a sucker, you a whole sucker, n***a. I don't give a f**k about you. But back to this right here, shoutout to my motherf***ing baby mama Erica Dixon 'cause she's a real one. [...] And I apologize to her for all the stuff I ever said about her that was negative."

Maybe Lil Scrappy turns around on Benson one day too, but for now, it seems very unlikely. Bambi moved onto someone else and so did him, so it seems like their rift is just longtime animosity seeping over rather than something they want to mend. Of course, this could all change very quickly. But as long as the Love & Hip Hop beef continues, we doubt this situation will see an amicable resolution.

